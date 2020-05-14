JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE update: India sees 3,722 cases, 134 deaths in a single day

Coronavirus India update state-wise: Maharashtra cases at 25,922, Tamil Nadu 9,227, Delhi 7,798. Stay tuned with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates on corona cases and death toll worldwide

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus India update: India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 78,055 and 2,551 people have died from the Covid-19 infection so far, according to Worldometer data. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced stimulus measures to the tune of nearly Rs 5.94 trillion to provide relief to various constituents of the Indian economy. They are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), taxpayers, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), power distribution companies, the real estate sector, organised-sector employees, and contractors working with the government.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,427,543 people have been infected by coronavirus as of today, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 298,059.

