- Covid-19: ICMR issues guidance on antibody test kits, lists manufacturers
- Air India to run special domestic flights for Vande Bharat evacuees only
- Covid-19 Factoid: India's cases are doubling at one of the fastest rates
- Vizag gas tragedy: LG Chem dispatches technical team for investigation
- PM CARES allocates Rs 3,100 crore for migrants, buying ventilators
- Rains to cover Andaman & Nicobar 6 days before onset date, says IMD
- Fake websites to emails, fraudsters see opportunities in Covid-19 crisis
- Nothing for poor in economic package, meant for those who have already looted country: Sanjay Singh
- Modi government is compassionate, responsive: Nadda
- Siddaramaiah calls Centre's relief measures 'disastrous'
Coronavirus LIVE update: India sees 3,722 cases, 134 deaths in a single day
Coronavirus India update state-wise: Maharashtra cases at 25,922, Tamil Nadu 9,227, Delhi 7,798. Stay tuned with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates on corona cases and death toll worldwide
World Health Organization | Indian healthcare | Death toll
Coronavirus
Coronavirus India update: India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 78,055 and 2,551 people have died from the Covid-19 infection so far, according to Worldometer data. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced stimulus measures to the tune of nearly Rs 5.94 trillion to provide relief to various constituents of the Indian economy. They are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), taxpayers, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), power distribution companies, the real estate sector, organised-sector employees, and contractors working with the government.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,427,543 people have been infected by coronavirus as of today, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 298,059.
