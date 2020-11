Difficult to sustain Rs 1-trillion monthly GST collection, say experts

Will the uptick in goods and services tax (GST) collection, which crossed Rs 1 trillion for the first time in eight months this October, sustain? The question is critical because the October mop-up was largely due to unlocking from September onwards. Collection in any month is for the business done the previous month.

At Rs 1.05 trillion, the mop-up was not only 10 per cent higher than the Rs 95,379 crore a year ago but almost equal to that in February, which was before the lockdown. The government said year-on-year growth and the 4 per cent rise in collection over the ...