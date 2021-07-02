Digital payment transactions recover in June as Covid-19 lockdowns ease

-
ALSO READ
UPI Jan volume up 77% to 2.3 bn year-on-year, value doubles to Rs 4.3 trn
Voice critical to get the next 500 million in India to use digital payment
UPI registers 2.29 billion transactions worth Rs 4.25 trillion in Feb
UPI transaction value touches new high at Rs 5 trn in March, volume up too
UPI handled record 2.23 bn transactions, worth Rs 4 trn, in December
-
Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the flagship payments platform of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), touched a record high both in terms of volume and value of transactions in June after a slump in April and May.
The platform recorded 2.8 billion transactions worth Rs 5.47 trillion in June, up 10.6 per cent in volume terms and 11.56 per cent in value terms over May. This is in sync with the opening up of the economy as Covid cases gradually came down from its peak in mid-May and lockdowns were eased in various places. The transaction volumes had dipped in April and May due to the second wave of the pandemic. In May, UPI processed 2.53 billion transactions, down 4.16 per cent and 7.32 per cent from April and March, respectively. In value terms, UPI saw transactions worth Rs 4.9 trillion, down 0.66 per cent and 3 per cent from April and March, respectively.
In March, UPI had recorded a fresh high of 2.73 billion transactions amounting to Rs 5.04 trillion. But, since then, both volume and value of transactions dipped because of the rising Covid infections.
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), on the other hand, saw an 8.55 per cent rise in volume of transactions in June over May to 303.76 million amounting to Rs 2.84 trillion. It had recorded a 13.34 per cent drop in transactions in May (over April) as the volume of transactions had fallen to 279.8 million.
Bharat Bill Payment Systems (BBPS) also saw a 16 per cent month-on-month rise in the volume of transactions in June to 45.47 million amounting to Rs 7,934.71 crore. Interestingly, BBPS bucked the trend last month when all other platforms witnessed a slump in transactions. It had reported a jump in transactions with May at 39.2 million on the platform, up 11 per cent from April.
Among digital payment platforms, FASTag had seen the maximum impact of the localised lockdowns. In May, FASTag recorded 116.4 million transactions, down 29 per cent from April. But in June, it recovered, recording 157.86 million transactions amounting to Rs 2,576.28 crore, up 35.52 per cent and 21.22 per cent in volume and value terms, respectively, over April.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU