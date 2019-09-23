DIPAM route set to slow down fundraising of cash-strapped BSNL: Experts

The department of telecommunications ( DoT) is considering not selling assets of the beleaguered Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), worth over Rs 1 trillion, through the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) route. This is because the public sector unit is severely cash strapped and a sale through this route may slow down fundraising.

The fastest way to revive BSNL is by way of monetisation of its assets, which includes land, telecom towers and optical fibre. However, the same exercise may take longer than expected if it is done through DIPAM, a senior official ...