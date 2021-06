Direct tax mop-up zooms 85% in spite of economic disruption due to Covid-19

Direct tax collection has nearly doubled this fiscal year so far over the equivalent period in 2020-21 in spite of economic disruption due to the second pandemic wave. Strong growth is visible as part of the first instalment of advance tax flows in.

Also, the trend is in contrast to the moderation in goods and services tax collection seen last month. Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stood at Rs 1.62 trillion up to June 11 this year against Rs 87,000 crore in the same period last year, posting 85 per cent growth. Collection is also 33 per cent higher than seen in 2019-20, ...