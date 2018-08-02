Directorate General of Hydrocarbons sets up 2nd NDR data centre in Odisha

The (DGH), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has built a secondary data centre for the (NDR).

The new centre is located at the Software Technology Parks of India's (STPI's) new facility on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

"It is the replica of NDR, which is established at Noida. The new data centre is the back up of the data stored at the NDR to avoid any exigencies. It will not only help the students but also geologists for exploration and production of oil," said Shiladitya Bhattacharjee, general manager (human resources), DGH.

The data centre will be inaugurated along with the new facility of by Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister for Electronics & IT and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on August 4.

Earlier on June 28, 2017, the Union government had started the functioning of the to promote and preserve data regarding the exploration and production of petroleum products in India. The Secondary Data Centre (SDC), which is going to be operational at Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar, will be operated under the Primary Data Centres' Disaster Recovery Centre at Noida.

"The centre at Bhubaneswar will help students of geology, researchers, academicians as well as various companies. They will be able to conduct data analytics and research based on data available on exploration and production of petroleum products in India," stated an official release.

"To further facilitate the IT/ITeS industry and boost IT exports, STPI has established its new facility at Bhubaneswar. The state-of-the-art building named as "STPI ELITE" will house STPI's next-generation incubation, fabrication lab (Fab Lab), and ESDM (electronics system design & manufacturing) incubation and data centre to cater the need of the IT/ITeS/ESDM industries," said Manas Ranjan Panda, jurisdictional director, STPI.