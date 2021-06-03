Divergence in revenue estimates due to early Budget or lack of discipline?

For two years running, the Union government’s Budget numbers on revenue showed a large variation between those that were presented as the Revised Estimates (RE) in the first week of February and just about four months later as the Provisional Actuals (PA).

That happened in 2018-19 and 2019-20 understandably rattled the faith of many in the sanctity of these numbers. How could numbers vary so much in the space of just four months, with the PA being less than RE? For 2020-21 also, the divergence between RE and PA made experts raise doubts about the robustness of the procedures used ...