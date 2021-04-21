Do not make promises that you know you cannot keep: Suresh Prabhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting US President Joe Biden on Net Zero, even as we speak. What stand should India take: Net Zero or Near Net Zero? Net Zero presupposes peaking, because you cannot have Net Zero unless you peak. India is on a trajectory where peaking is going to take a while.

It is also a fact that India’s per capita emissions are among the lowest in the world. It is the only country that has kept its commitments as per the Paris accord of 2015. And among the G20 countries which account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, India is the only one to achieve ...