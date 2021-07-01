Domestic, commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked as crude prices rise

-
The price of a domestic (14.2 kg) LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 on Thursday. The price of a commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 76. These hikes are on the back of global cues with international prices of crude oil and its products rising.
This is the first hike in domestic LPG prices since March 2021. Prices were hiked thrice in February itself and then once on March 1.
These new prices are applicable for July 2021.
Before the hike, a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi costed Rs 809 apiece while a commercial cylinder sold at Rs 1473.50 apiece. It is estimated that a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 834.50 apiece in the national capital.
This price hike is applicable on all LPG consumers across the country. Currently there are 80 million Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in India. There are around 207.2 million non-PMUY LPG consumers in the country.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her February 2021 Budget speech, had announced a fresh target to add 10 million more PMUY recipients. This will take the total number of LPG consumers in the country close to 300 million by March 2022.
