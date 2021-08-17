Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 25 a cylinder, to cost Rs 859 in Delhi NCR

The price of a domestic (14.2 kilogram) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG or cooking gas) cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 apiece on Tuesday. After the hike, a domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 859 apiece in the national capital.

The price has been hiked in similar proportion across the country.

This is the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic prices. A domestic cylinder cost Rs 809 on June 1. This was hiked to Rs 834 on July 1.

Between January 1 and August 17, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has gone up by Rs 165 each. Sector watchers say the oil companies had held back hikes on August 1 to ease pressure on the government during the parliament session.

This is the highest price at which a “subsidised” domestic cylinder is being sold in the city following the gradual lowering of government support since the elimination of LPG subsidy in May 2020. Negligible subsidy is being borne by the Centre at present prices and most consumers are bearing the full burden of high prices.

At present prices, electric cooking is cheaper than LPG.

Prime Minister Modi recently launched the second leg of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in a bid to ease access to LPG connections for the needy. The first phase of this scheme saw the disbursal of 8 crore LPG connections to below poverty line households. There is a goal to add 1 crore more connections in the second phase of the scheme. This takes the total number of LPG users in the country closer to 30 crores.

Fuel prices across the country have been at record highs. Petrol sold at Rs 101.84 a litre and diesel at Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital. These prices have been unchanged from early July 2021. At current levels, the base price of petrol is Rs 41.24 a litre while diesel is Rs 42 a litre. The rest of the price is built up with freight, central and state duties, and dealer commission.