Domestic ports turn the tide, register growth amid economic slowdown

Amid slowing economic growth in multiple segments such as banking, automobile, steel, and even services, ports alone are busting the downturn. The country’s port sector has witnessed growth in cargo volumes.

Among private players, Adani Port's cargo grew by 16 per cent year-on-year to 57 million tonnes in April-June, ahead of brokerage estimates of 54.5 million tonnes. Essar Ports, on the other hand, saw its cargo go up 17 per cent in April-June on the back of the contributions of Hazira, Salaya and Vishakhapatnam ports. The company handled bulk cargo for the ...