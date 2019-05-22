Domino effect of auto crisis: Livelihoods, India's GDP growth may take hit

The dismal April automobile sales figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) portends doom for the entire ecosystem of vehicle production in India and could well be a yoke around the neck of the new government in India.

SIAM says the production of vehicles in India declined 10.69 per cent in the first month of 2019-20 to 2.4 million vehicles, from XXX units in April 2018. There has been a decline across all segments – car sales have dipped 20 per cent, two-wheelers, which comprise the bulk of vehicle sales in India, fell 16 per cent and commercial ...