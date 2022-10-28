JUST IN
Business Standard

DoT may mandate local purchase of high-quality telecom equipment

Focus on high-quality products, indigenous manufacturers told

Topics
Department of Telecommunications | Telecom industry | Telecom

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

telecom equipment
On offering 5G services at 4G prices: Asks telcos to inform DoT. No intervention. Expect stakeholders to pressure companies on how they intend to make returns on fresh investment

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) might make it mandatory for private telecom service firms to buy some of their telecom equipment from indigenous manufacturers if they do not do so voluntarily, a senior DoT official has told Business Standard.

