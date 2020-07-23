Spectrum auction: DoT circulates Cabinet note for comments, keeps 5G out

The Department of Telecommunications has circulated a Cabinet note seeking comments for conducting spectrum auctions, keeping aside the coveted 5G airwaves from the offering.

The department feels the industry does not have the appetite to bid for the high technology airwaves as it is reeling from the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. “We have not included 5G spectrum in the proposal. The companies are going through financial crisis and, therefore, we may not get the desired response for the 5G spectrum,” an official said, adding this was the reason the department had ...