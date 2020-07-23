JUST IN
Can GIFT City overcome the barrier of unpredictable policymaking?
Business Standard

Spectrum auction: DoT circulates Cabinet note for comments, keeps 5G out

Says industry may not have the appetite for it because of AGR issue

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

The Department of Telecommunications has circulated a Cabinet note seeking comments for conducting spectrum auctions, keeping aside the coveted 5G airwaves from the offering.

The department feels the industry does not have the appetite to bid for the high technology airwaves as it is reeling from the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. “We have not included 5G spectrum in the proposal. The companies are going through financial crisis and, therefore, we may not get the desired response for the 5G spectrum,” an official said, adding this was the reason the department had ...

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 06:05 IST

