DoT to address Trai's concerns on dilution of power by draft telecom bill

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will address the concerns raised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) over the dilution of its powers under some provisions of the draft telecom bill, reported The Economic Times citing a top officials. The move aims to reduce the possibility of conflicts between the sectoral watchdog and the department, the official said.
The government official further said that Trai is concerned about some of the provisions of the draft bill, including those that seek to give the DoT commanding rights over issues such as tariffs and quality of service among others. At present, these issues are tackled by Trai.
While talking to ET, the senior official said that draft telecom bill has been shared with the regulator for its review. He said, "All views will be considered in the final bill. The last word on this draft telecom bill is not out."
Another government official told ET that Trai will be sending its comments to DoT underlining its concerns and will also approach a higher authority if DoT fails to resolve the issues raised. However, Trai also has the option of including higher authorities, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), while sending its comments to DoT, a third official told ET.
DoT has also sought feedback on the bill from all ministries of the Central government, state government and the public, along with Trai. According to DoT, the last date for sending comments has been extended by 10 days to October 30.
In its current shape, the draft telecom bill provides more powers to the DoT on taking decisions at the policy level at Trai's expense, according to a sector expert.
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 10:04 IST
