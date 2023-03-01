DoT to call OTT players, telcos to discuss usage charges, revenue sharing

JUST IN
Policy decisions see a disconnect as regulators remain headless
Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will invite telecom companies and communication apps for a joint discussion on the proposal of imposing interconnect usage charge or revenue sharing, officials said. Industry representations on the matter have so far been separate and sporadic, with each side arguing against the other.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:57 IST

