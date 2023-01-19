JUST IN
Business Standard

Individual insolvency misuse by personal guarantors in govt cross hairs

Draft IBC amendments propose to remove 'perverse incentives'

Topics
IBC | Individual bankruptcy | liquidation

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

The moratorium under section 96 of IBC provides that upon the filing of an application

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a strict view of the misuse of individual insolvency by some personal guarantors, proposing that they not be allowed any moratorium period when they file for insolvency, in the latest draft amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

IBC

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 20:41 IST

