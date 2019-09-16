The mega drive to install smart meters in every household is off to a slow start. Of the five million to be offered in the first tender, in 2018, barely a fourth has been supplied by meter companies. However, EESL, the nodal agency entrusted with the initial tendering, installation and consultancy, says it aims to procure 20 million meters and install two million of these by March 2020. “The delay in supply initially did put back the process by six months.

But, we are back on track. We have a strong pipeline. The next tender that we will float is of 10 million meters. So, ...