Dues of Central, state govts much higher than official estimates: MSMEs

Pending payments of the central and state governments are much higher than official estimates, industry bodies representing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) say. While exact figures are difficult to come by, there is a widespread consensus that dues from the government stand at about Rs 2-3 trillion.

However, the Narendra Modi government has stuck to its stand that the amount is Rs 12,343 crore, pointing to data from the SAMADHAN portal, the MSME Ministry’s online Delayed Payment Monitoring System. The dues pending with the Centre are divided between central ...