Duty on solar modules, cells to continue; don't want imports: R K Singh

There are "no plans" to review the basic customs duty (BCD) levied on and cells, Union Power Minister has said.

"I don't want any Chinese and want everything Made in India," Singh, who is also the Minister of New and Renewable Energy told PTI in reply to a question related to the duty levied on the two items.

Last year, the government had announced imposing 40 per cent BCD on and 25 per cent on with effect from April 1, 2022.

Singh said as a result of the duty, the domestic manufacturing capacity of modules and cells has started going up.

However, developers of renewable energy projects have been raising concerns that the domestic capacity is not enough to meet their needs of modules and cells, and were expecting relief from the government.

When asked about plans of reviewing the decision to impose duty, the Minister replied: "By and large this will remain. I don't want any Chinese . No plans (of reviewing the decision or modifying it)."



According to research firm Mercom India Research, the domestic module manufacturing capacity was around 18-20 GW as of March 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)