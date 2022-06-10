Duty on solar modules, cells to continue; don't want imports: R K Singh

-
ALSO READ
Reduce import duty on coffee, Papua New Guinea to urge India
Assocham calls for zero import duty on coal to tackle power supply issues
Solar cells import jumps to $3,447 mn in Apr-Jan; most shipment from China
Import duty removal on cotton may help bring down prices: Textile Secy
Hike import duty gap between crude and refined palm oil: Industry
-
There are "no plans" to review the basic customs duty (BCD) levied on solar modules and cells, Union Power Minister R K Singh has said.
"I don't want any Chinese imports and want everything Made in India," Singh, who is also the Minister of New and Renewable Energy told PTI in reply to a question related to the duty levied on the two items.
Last year, the government had announced imposing 40 per cent BCD on solar modules and 25 per cent on solar cells with effect from April 1, 2022.
Singh said as a result of the duty, the domestic manufacturing capacity of modules and cells has started going up.
However, developers of renewable energy projects have been raising concerns that the domestic capacity is not enough to meet their needs of modules and cells, and were expecting relief from the government.
When asked about plans of reviewing the decision to impose duty, the Minister replied: "By and large this will remain. I don't want any Chinese imports. No plans (of reviewing the decision or modifying it)."
According to research firm Mercom India Research, the domestic module manufacturing capacity was around 18-20 GW as of March 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU