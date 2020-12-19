E-manufacturing can contribute $1 trillion to GDP: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Communications and IT Minister on Friday said scaling up of in the country can alone contribute $1 trillion to the economy.

The government has seen interest from global majors like Apple, Samsung and their contract manufacturers to scale up production in India.

"I don't have slightest doubt that by proper scaling of alone, we will be able to contribute $1 trillion to the country's kitty and that is what I am aiming for and that's what we are sure to succeed," Prasad said at an Assocham event.