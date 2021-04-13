E-marketplace for marine products to raise farmer income: Piyush Goyal

-
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that e-SANTA, an e-marketplace to connect aqua farmers and the buyers, will enable farmers to get a better price and the exporters to directly purchase quality products from them.
Launching e-Santa or Electronic Solution for Augmenting NaCSA farmers' Trade in Aquaculture, the minister said that the platform will change the traditional way of carrying out business on word-of-mouth basis and will make the system more formal and legally binding.
National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA) is an extension arm of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), under the department of commerce.
“The farmers can sell their produce with a click of a button on e-Santa. It will provide more freedom, options and opportunities to the farmers. It will ensure fair prices for farmers & traceability,” Goyal said.
“When we talk of becoming self-reliant, empowering our farmers, ensuring the right price for farmers, & maintaining quick sales vs maintaining stock in the future, eSanta will enable the farmers to do spot sales & forward sales,” Goyal added.
e-SANTA is a completely paperless, electronic trade platform between fish and aqua farmers and exporters. The farmers list their produce and quote their price, while exporters can list their requirements based on location, harvest dates, among others. The platform will also act as an alternative marketing tool between farmers and buyers, thereby eliminating middlemen.
“Farmers were facing monopoly and exploitation, exporters were facing inconsistency and quality gaps in the products purchased, and traceability is a big issue in international trade, the minister said, adding that the platform will also enhance India’s reputation in the global trade.
