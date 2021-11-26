e-Shram portal: 1 in 4 informal workers now on central database

Almost 27 per cent of workers in the unorganised sector have registered on the e-Shram portal, which completed three months of launch on Thursday. The portal was launched on August 27 to enable the government to frame policies for informal workers by having a centralised database for them.

As many as 92.16 million workers have joined the portal as of 5 pm on Thursday. According to SBI Research, there are 344 million unorganised workers in the country. West Bengal topped the list of workers on the portal at 22.9 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 18.9 per cent, Odisha (13.2 per ...