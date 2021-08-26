e-SHRAM portal to facilitate better execution of schemes, says industry

-
Launch of the e-SHRAM portal by the government will facilitate better execution of various social security schemes for all unorganised sector workers, India Inc said on Thursday.
The portal, launched on Thursday, will not only register 38 crore unorganised workers but also be helpful in delivering various social security schemes being implemented by the central and state governments.
Industry chamber PHDCCI said the aim to register 38 crore unorganised workers is a milestone towards achieving the vision of targeted intervention and last mile delivery.
CII said the initiative of the Ministry of Labour and Employment for building a national database of unorganised workers is central to the effort towards formalisation of the Indian workforce.
"It will help to identify unorganized sector workers which number about 420 million and is a much-needed step towards ensuring social security and other benefits to workers and their families.
"Taken together with the reform of labour laws through the 4 labour codes, this measure represents a major turning point in the labour environment of the country," CII added.
