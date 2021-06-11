E-trading, e-auction platforms for farm produce gaining traction

While there is no clarity yet on the fate of the three new farm laws, a clutch of e-auction and e-trading platforms have started consolidating their operations to provide farmers with trading options outside the ambit of regular mandis.

Though most operators admit that their growth plans have been spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for alternative trading channels, they agree that if the laws come into force, they will have a positive impact on their business. “The pace of routing farm products from bigger to smaller mandis has gone down in recent months. More and ...