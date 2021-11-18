EAC-PM members say a real rate of growth of 7%-7.5% in FY23 seems likely

A meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) was held in Delhi on Thursday. "All the members unanimously agreed on the Budget of 2021-22 that it was well taken in all the spheres due to the transparency, realism, reformist and clear growth-oriented Budget," EAC-PM said in a statement. Looking beyond the current year, 2021-22, members were optimistic about real and nominal growth prospects in 2022-23. Other than an element of the base effect, the contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23. Once capacity utilisation improves, private investments should also recover.

Therefore, members felt a real rate of growth of 7 to 7.5% in 2022-23 was likely.

"However, this should not mean that the Union Budget for 2022-23 should project unrealistically high tax revenue or tax buoyancy numbers. The Union Budget for 2021-22 was applauded because of reform measures, as well as transparency and realism in the numbers," said EAC-PM.

EAC-PM Members were of the view that these dimensions should be carried forward into the 2022-23 Budget too, signalling use of the extra revenue in the form of capital expenditure and human capital expenditure, since Covid has led to a human capital deficit. There should also be a clear road-map for privatisation and the growth orientation of last year’s Budget should also be maintained.

The Prime Minister had re-constituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) with Dr

Bibek Debroy as its Chairman and Rakesh Mohan, Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, T T Ram Mohan and Poonam Gupta as its part-time members.