Ease of doing business: Four key parameters on which India needs to improve

While India has improved its overall ranking to the 63rd place in 2019 from 77th in 2018, in terms of ease of doing business, it is still way behind on certain parameters, with top government officials admitting that much work needs to be done. The four parameters in which India is still ranked below 100 among 190 countries are ‘Starting a Business’, ‘Registering Property’, ‘Enforcing Contracts’ and ‘Paying Taxes’.

In starting a business, India is ranked at 136, gaining just one position from 2018. In registering property, it is ranked at ...