East, West freight corridors likely to be commissioned by March 2020

Indian Railways has expressed hope that both the Eastern and Western dedicated freight corridors will be commissioned by March 2020, though the project has seen just 50 per cent progress. On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ateli-Phulera section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The distance between two stations is 190 km and it falls in Haryana (Mahendragarh district) and Rajasthan (Jaipur district). “Over 98.7 per cent of the land acquisition is complete. During the current financial year, we expect to construct at least another 800 km, the ...