ECGC's listing could transform it into a cost-effective credit guarantor

There is little doubt the markets would welcome the listing of ECGC Ltd slotted for FY23. The Union cabinet has this month approved the listing of the company that sells insurance cover for goods exported from India, and also promised fresh capital support of Rs 4,400 crore over the next five years. This is excellent news for the financial markets.

ECGC has been paying dividends regularly for the past 20 years, it earns decent profits and does not stretch itself too far. For major exporters, though, the news is a big disappointment. Of the total goods exported from India, only 28 per ...