Economic setback temporary; Gujarat will be back on track in 6 months: CM

Gujarat is the second largest in Covid-19 casualties at 1,448, after Maharashtra (3,880). Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, tells Archis Mohan and Vinay Umarji that the state’s recovery rate at 68 per cent is one of the highest in India. Edited excerpts: Covid-19 cases and fatalities are increasing rapidly in Gujarat.

What are the reasons? The Opposition has said it is a failure of the ‘Gujarat model’. The deadly virus has crippled the most developed nations and their economies. When leaders across the world are on their toes to curb the infection, it is not correct ...