Economic slowdown, unbranded generics growth pull down medicine sales

The sales volumes of pharmaceutical products have been growing in low single digits for the past few quarters — something drugmakers attribute to an overall slowdown in the economy and growing volumes of unbranded generic medicines in the domestic market.

The data from the market research firm AIOCD Pharmasofttech AWACS showed that volume growth has not been showing an encouraging upward trend for the past few months. Ameesh Masurekar, director, AIOCD AWACS, said volume growth in the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) has been in the slow lane (in the 2-3 per cent range) since ...