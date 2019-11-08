Economy's fundamentals remain robust: FinMin on Moody's change in outlook

The fundamentals of remain robust with inflation under check and bond yields low, the Finance Ministry said in a statement, in response to Moody’s Investors Service lowering the outlook on India's rating.



"India continues to offer strong prospects of growth in near and medium term. India’s relative standing remains unaffected.," the Finance Ministry added.

Quoting IMF's latest World Economic Outlook, the finance ministry said that the is set to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7 per cent in 2020.

"As India’s potential growth rate remains unchanged, assessment by IMF and other multilateral organizations continue to underline a positive outlook on India," the statement read.

The Finance Ministry was reactiong to Moody's decision to change the outlook to negative. The ratings agency said that it's credit rating cut was a reflection of increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than in the past.

While government measures to support the economy should help reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation, and, more recently, a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown, it said.

"Moreover, the prospects of further reforms that would support business investment and growth at high levels, and significantly broaden the narrow tax base, have diminished," it said.