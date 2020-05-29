JUST IN
Tamil Nadu CM to invite 13 prominent tech companies to invest in state
Business Standard

Economy to contract 10% in FY21 if there is no further stimulus: Pronab Sen

In an interview, Pronab Sen tells Business Standard that the resource crunch of the Centre is over-stated and it should now come out with more stimulus to spur the economy

Topics
Coronavirus | India GDP growth | Lockdown

Indivjal Dhasmana 

After dismal GDP numbers for the fourth quarter and the entire 2019-20 were released, former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen tells Indivjal Dhasmana that the Centre's resource crunch is over-stated and it should now come out with more stimulus to spur the economy. He said that part monetizing of the fiscal deficit is inevitable.

Edited excerpts: The GDP growth fell to an 11-year low in 2019-20. How do you now project 2020-21 growth? Assuming that the fiscal stimulus announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in two tranches to the tune of Rs 20 trillion is spent in the ...

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 23:20 IST

