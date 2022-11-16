JUST IN
UP acquires 95% of land for 595-km Ganga Expressway mega project
India to start talks for new FTA with a region next week: Piyush Goyal
India notifies 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar exports to US under TRQ
Keep eye on macroeconomic scene: RBI to banks amid deposit growth concern
Govt to increase levy for regional air connectivity scheme from January 1
No anxiety over proposed cap on Russian crude by West: Hardeep Singh Puri
Railways announces pay grade upgradation for 80,000 field officers
PM Modi, Britain's Sunak agree on 'enduring importance' of UK-India ties
India's exports to UAE rises 17.6% to $18 bn in Apr-Oct this fiscal: Data
Govt gets Rs 3,839 cr from Axis Bank stake sale; disinvestment kitty swells
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
UP acquires 95% of land for 595-km Ganga Expressway mega project
Business Standard

Edelweiss Energy InvIT raises Rs 2,300 crore; to invest in energy assets

AnZen Trust has acquired two operating inter-state transmission assets, located in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar

Topics
Edelweiss | InvIT | Edelweiss Financial

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

edelweiss financial services

Edelweiss Real Assets Managers Ltd, which is part of Edelweiss Alternatives, announced the close of AnZen India Energy Yield Plus Trust (“AnZen Trust”), its maiden energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). AnZen Trust is a diversified energy assets InvIT with an initial Asset under Management (AuM) of over Rs 2,300 crore.

The company informed, fund raise of AnZen Trust was through private placement and "received an encouraging response from a diversified set of institutional and other eligible investors" who hold 26 per cent of the units. Sekura Energy Private Limited is the Sponsor of Anzen Trust and Edelweiss Real Assets Managers Limited is the Investment Manager.

"AnZen Trust would be looking to invest in a diversified portfolio of energy assets including transmission lines and renewable power projects to provide long term predictable yield and growth to its investors," said a statement by the company. Ranjita Deo, CIO, AnZen Trust said, “ AnZen Trust intends to provide a diversified exposure to the energy sector in India which has seen impressive growth over the years. Portfolio diversity presents better growth opportunity for AnZen Trust and a well-diversified de-risked strategy for investors.”

AnZen Trust has acquired two operating inter-state transmission assets, located in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar. These assets have a residual transmission service agreement tenure of over 30 years under the point of connection (PoC) mechanism managed by Power Grid Corporation of India (“PGCIL”). Additionally, it also has got the right of first offer (ROFO) on the shareholding of its Sponsor/Affiliates in 12 solar energy assets with an aggregate generation capacity of 813 megawatt.

Subahoo Chordia, Head - Infrastructure Funds, Edelweiss Alternatives said, “Over the years, we have built a differentiated asset management platform with deep investment and operating expertise. AnZen Trust will help us provide an investment solution to meet the growing yield requirements of our clients and expand our customer franchisee. Edelweiss Alternatives has embarked on its perpetual strategy AUM journey with this InvIT and we expect to grow our perpetual strategies in coming years, delivering value to all our stakeholders.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Edelweiss

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.