Efforts on to turn India into global hub of drone technology, says Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said rapid efforts are on to turn India into a global hub of drone technology.
As part of efforts to achieve this goal, a 'drone mela' is being organised in each state of the country, with one of them being held in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, he told reporters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the country should be a leader in the new technology and to this end drone melas are being organised in each state. Such events were held in Gujarat and Uttarakhand. In tomorrow's mela (in Gwalior), software, hardware and technology related to drones will be displayed." he said.
Rapid efforts are on to turn India into a global hub of drone technology, he added.
The mela is being held at Madhav Institute of Technology and Science here by the Civil Aviation ministry and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and others scheduled to attend, officials said.
