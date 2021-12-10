Industrial production grows 3.2% in October: Govt data

-
India's industrial production rose 3.2 per cent in October, according to official data released on Friday.
As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 2 per cent in October 2021.
In October, the mining output climbed 11.4 per cent, and power generation increased 3.1 per cent.
The IIP had grown by 4.5 per cent in October 2020.
During April-October this year, the IIP grew 20 per cent against a 17.3 per cent contraction in the same period last year.
Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.
It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
