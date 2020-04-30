Eight core industries' output shrinks 6.5% in March amid Covid-19 lockdown

-
The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 6.5 per cent in March due to fall in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.8 per cent in March 2019.
Production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity contracted by 5.5 per cent, 15.2 per cent, 0.5 per cent, 11.9 per cent, 13 per cent, 24.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively in the month under review, official data showed.
The growth rate of coal production declined to 4.1 per cent in March from 9.1 per cent in March 2019.
During the April-March 2019-20 period, core industries recorded 0.6 per cent growth against 4.4 per cent in 2018-19.
