JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Modi meets 3 cabinet ministers to get investments, lift economy in lockdown
Business Standard

Eight core industries' output shrinks 6.5% in March amid Covid-19 lockdown

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.8 per cent in March 2019

Topics
Core Sectors   |   Core Sector Data  |  Coronavirus

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

core sector output
The growth rate of coal production declined to 4.1 per cent in March from 9.1 per cent in March 2019

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 6.5 per cent in March due to fall in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.8 per cent in March 2019.

ALSO READ: Lockdown: Metal scrap importers risk losing Rs 80,000 cr to shipping lines

Production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity contracted by 5.5 per cent, 15.2 per cent, 0.5 per cent, 11.9 per cent, 13 per cent, 24.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively in the month under review, official data showed.

The growth rate of coal production declined to 4.1 per cent in March from 9.1 per cent in March 2019.

During the April-March 2019-20 period, core industries recorded 0.6 per cent growth against 4.4 per cent in 2018-19.
First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 19:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU