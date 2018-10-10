Electric two-wheelers: Road to a new mobility is dotted with speedbreakers

India, the world’s biggest two-wheeler market by volume, must convert to the electric variant of these vehicles. After all, two-wheelers are said to account for 62 per cent of the petrol consumption in the country.

One of the proponents of this change is R C Bhargava, chairman of the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki. Since the idea behind e-mobility is to reduce the ever increasing oil import bill, he said the focus should be on switching to electric two-wheelers, which are ‘low-hanging fruits’ and where conversion is much easier. Sounds achievable? ...