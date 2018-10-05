Bosch expects its electric two-wheeler solutions to hit Indian roads soon

Bosch India, a leading supplier of technology and services for industries, including mobility products, is expecting some of its systems and solutions for electric two-wheelers to be implemented in India by next year.

The company is working with various original equipment makers (OEMs) to offer its electric vehicle (EV) and connected vehicle solutions.

"We are in collaboration with various Indian OEMs, both for two-wheelers and passenger cars, to discuss what is possible. It is always the decision of the OEM on when to launch the product. For the two-wheeler side, we will see this in the course of 2018 to 2019," said Jan-Oliver Roehrl, chief technology officer at



Bosch works with two-wheeler makers on battery management systems, hub motors used for acceleration and engine management systems. It considers itself a systems and solutions provider, not a mere component provider. The company says it will do for EVs what it did for decades in the internal combustion engine world -- provide end-to-end care.





Further, it is working on 'connected mobility solutions'. For instance, it is developing a human-machine interface, a feature to help vehicle users get help if there is an emergency, like a collision.

"We are in touch with almost all the four-wheeler and two-wheeler makers with these connected technologies," said Roehrl.



The company has around 18,000 people in its engineering hub, the biggest outside of Europe, in this country. Solutions developed in India are also delivered across the world. The Indian team collaborates with Bosch entities in other emerging markets, where there are similar needs in mobility and for the off-highway segment.

"We are looking to bundle these requirements, to provide solutions that can be rapidly scaled up. Scalability is a necessity if you want to speed up in the market," says Roehrl.