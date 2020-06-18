JUST IN
Covid-19 crisis: Move to turn hotels into hospitals raises temperature
Business Standard

Electronics to urea, China everywhere in India's key consumer industries

Import of mobile phone components during April-February FY20, according to government figures, hit $7.5 billion - of which 25 per cent was from the land of the dragon.

Surajeet Das Gupta Arnab Dutta Sohini Das & Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

The “Made in India” tag on your smartphone hides one very important fact: There is a very large proportion of China within the device. Import of mobile phone components (including printed circuit boards) during April-February FY20, according to government figures, hit $7.5 billion — of which 25 per cent was from the land of the dragon.

Hari Om Rai, chairman of Lava International, said: “Yes, we are vulnerable. Import content in our phones vary from 60-80 per cent. And China constitutes anything between 20 and 50 per cent of that.” Experts say while ...

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 03:07 IST

