Empowered Committee suggests pit-stop measures for stressed power units

The High-Level Empowered Committee (HLEC) set up under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary to provide long-term solutions for stressed assets in the has suggested pit-stop measures to address immediate issues. The committee has only laid the onus of solving most of the problems on the state-owned power distribution companies (discoms), and hasn't directed them to improve.

One major issue the committee has deeply dwelt on and for which it has suggested several measures is supply. It has also entrusted state-owned Ltd to assist units that are stressed due to lack of

“ can act as an aggregator -- (it can) procure power through a transparent competitive bidding process from such stressed power plants and offer that power to the against PPAs of till such time as its own concerned plants/units are commissioned,” said the report. It further added, that in order to meet the fuel supply for such plants, NTPC may use its own basket of linkages/ blocks. ALSO READ: HC verdict on stressed power assets aided govt on Section 7 of RBI Act



The Committee has also suggested the and work together to resolve the coal supply issue and enable availability of short-term linkage for a minimum stipulated period (say three months). This, it says, would help units selling power to states that prefer medium-term power purchase agreements of 4-5 years to long-term ones stretching up to 25 years.

As far as improving power sales is concerned, the report has suggested sale of old and inefficient thermal units, and non-cancellation of in case of delay in commissioning of plants. However, it has not indicated any plan of action for the

To ensure payment security, the committee has recommended that financial institutions such as PFC and REC provide bill discounting facility. In case of default by the discom, RBI may recover the dues from the account of States and make payment to the FIs, said the report. ALSO READ: Stressed power assets: Gujarat seeks relief for Tata, Essar, and Adani



The Committee recommends that may formulate the proposal for tri-partite agreement (TPA) coverage to PFC/REC for discounting bills of IPPs for consideration of the Competent Authority. Banks such as SBI can also examine such discounting arrangements through existing (Fractional Reserve Banking/Lending Finance) for consideration of the competent authority.

The panel further says the may engage with the regulators to ensure that LPS is mandatorily paid in the event of delay in payment by the