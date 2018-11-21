All households to be electrified by Dec-end under Saubhagya: Power minister

Power Minister on Wednesday exuded confidence that 100 per cent under the would be achieved by the end of 2018 as only 5 million families are left to be covered.

The Union and the state power ministers in a meeting in July had decided to provide electricity connections to all families by December 2018 against the earlier target of March 2019.

Singh in an open article said that power consumer base was increasing at a rate of 100,000 per day and estimates suggested that the number of households left was less than 5 million.

"At this rate, almost 50 more days required to achieve 100 per cent If we do it faster, less days to achieve the goal," he added.

Prime Minister in September 2017 had launched the Rs 163.2-billion Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' - Saubhagya to achieve universal

"We have set an ambitious goal for ourselves the goal of providing access to 24x7 power for all in the country. Access to power here represents not only the connectivity to the network but also includes availability of requisite infrastructure across the power sector value chain to ensure supply of quality and reliable power. And we are well on our way to achieve our goal," the minister mentioned.

India crossed the milestone of electrifying 20 million households under the Saubhagya scheme, which started in October 2017, on November 19, 2018.

He lauded that the initiatives of the government have helped the country in achieving 24th rank in 2018 on World Bank's Ease of Getting Electricity as against 111th rank in 2014.