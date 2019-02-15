Ending MFN status for Pakistan an unprecedented move, say trade officials

With India exploring every possible way to respond bilaterally to including an economic offensive, Commerce Department officials remain wary of a proposal to revoke the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status given to the neighbouring country.

In the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's that claimed the life of 40 jawans, the government on Friday said it was revoking Pakistan's MFN status and may be bringing out a notification regarding the same this evening.

The MFN status is governed by the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). Countries signatory to the agreement commit against discriminating each other and the rest of the WTO member countries. This implies that every time a country lowers a trade barrier or opens up a market, it has to do so for the same goods/services from all its trading partners. Since being established, the MFN clause has been upheld by the WTO. It has worked as a bulwark against dubious, partial trade practices by countries and promoted free trade under a framework of mutual openness.

While the prospect of economic sanctions will have little effect on Pakistan, owing to negligible bilateral trade between the nations, revoking the MFN status India granted to back in 1996 has been argued earlier as well, as a plausible way of sending a strong message to the country.

While economic offensive can take many forms, revoking Pakistan’s MFN status may be an unprecedented move on India’s part, Commerce Ministry officials told Business Standard on condition of anonymity. "Revoking MFN status is frowned upon in multilateral trade forums as countries tend not to revoke the MFN in cases apart from economic hostility by a trade partner," a senior ministry official said.

"Since India cannot complain of harmful trade practices by in recent times, revoking the status may make it difficult to explain India’s position to the global community," the official added. However, the fact that Pakistan has never reciprocated by granting India MFN status, may strengthen our position, he added.

Other options

India is also mulling the option of dragging Pakistan to the dispute settlement body of the WTO because of this. However, Islamabad has the choice to cite ‘security exceptions’ in Article XXI of GATT, under which a member-country may not grant MFN to another member on grounds of security as an excuse for withholding MFN status to India, a trade expert said. However, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with sizeable representatives from Punjab, said it is willing to sacrifice trade with Pakistan for the country.

The chamber, which includes many exporters to Pakistan who trade through the overland Punjab routes, said exports can be increased but only when situation normalises. Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $ 2.4 billion or just 0.3 per cent of India’s overall merchandise trade in 2017-18.

While exports to the neighbouring country worked out to $ 1.9 billion, or 0.63 per cent, of the total Indian outward shipments, imports from Pakistan were $488 million, or 0.10 per cent, of the total inward shipments. Major export items include cotton, organic chemicals and plastics, among others while mineral fuels, edible nuts and plastering materials account for top imports. While India does not restrict imports from Pakistan, Indian exports across 1,029 tariff lines and covering textile, auto and agro products are restricted into the country.