Environment approvals for coal mine expansions eased to tackle fuel crisis

-
ALSO READ
After resolution on plastic pollution, UNEP to celebrate 50th anniversary
Rating states on faster green approvals may weaken environmental safeguards
Indian envoy Abhay Kumar talks cooperation with Madagascar in mining sector
ED grills ex-Punjab CM Channi for over six hours in money laundering case
Centre to rank states based on time taken to grant environment clearances
-
India has eased environment approvals for coal mine expansions to boost output amid fuel shortages that have triggered hours-long blackouts.
Some existing sites will be able to raise production by a further 10% without requiring new impact assessments and rules on consulting local residents have been loosened, according to a government note. The changes come after the coal ministry flagged “huge pressure on domestic coal supply,” the message said.
Coal supplies at power plants are shrinking amid a grueling heat wave that’s pushed electricity demand to a record in recent weeks, with several facilities operating with critical reserves of the fuel, power ministry data show. Blackouts and curbs on supply to some industries have prompted street protests.
The fuel accounts for more than 70% of India’s electricity generation, and the country’s coal mining and transportation infrastructure is failing to keep pace with rising demand. A lack of railway carriages to transport the fuel from mines to power plants has exacerbated the shortages.
Changes will last for six months and follow complaints that lengthy processes to win environmental approvals could hamper efforts to ease the crisis. Miners are aiming to quickly accelerate output before a rainy season arrives in late June, which can flood operations and slow down production rates.
Weakening environmental regulations could ultimately prove counter-productive, according to Sunil Dahiya, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Bypassing public consultation risks creating friction between mining operations and local communities, which can result in delays from protests and legal challenges.
“Policymakers think such exemptions bring an ease of doing business, whereas the reality is exactly the opposite,” Dahiya said. “It’s a very myopic vision by the environment regulator.”
The environment ministry’s exemption is valid for mines that have already won approvals to expand output by 40% and will allow them to produce as much as 50% more than the original planned capacity.
India should stick to its decarbonization goals to avoid future supply shocks, and take action including modernizing the electricity grid and adding capacity to produce solar and wind equipment, according to Vibhuti Garg, an energy economist at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
“The long term solution is to build more renewable energy,” she said in a Bloomberg Television interview.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU