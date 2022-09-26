ESIC to expand its reach in over 750 districts of country: Labour Minister

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony on Monday of the 350 bedded Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Sanand, Gujrat, Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Bhupender Yadav said that his ministry has resolved to expand ESIC’s reach in over 750 districts of the country.

“Under the scheme, there are 3 crore ninety lakh families and 12 crore beneficiaries. Our presence is visible in 598 districts across the country and in the 75th year of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Ministry has resolved to expand ESIC’s reach in over 750 districts of the country”, the minister said.

He further shared the resolve of to expand its reach to the work force in building and construction sector so that they may also have an opportunity to lead a respectful life.

The 350 bedded hospital will be spread over 9.5 acres and would entail an expenditure of Rs 500 crore. It will have OPD, indoor facilities, X-ray, radiology, laboratory, operation theatre, Obstetrics & Gynaecology facilities, ICU and ultrasound among other modern facilities. It may soon be upgraded to 500 bedded hospital as per requirement.

“The hospital would look after 12 lakh employees and their families along with the villagers of Sanand”, said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also present at the event.

The minister further stressed upon the three pronged holistic approach towards health infrastructure which includes, expansion of medical science infrastructure and human resources; bringing traditional Indian medicine like Ayush into the mainstream; and to expand the availability of expertise through the use of technology.

The is a pioneer organisation providing comprehensive benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness or death. Today, it has around 1502 Dispensaries (including mobile dispensaries), 160 ESI Hospitals, 15 Medical Institutions and 32 dispensary-cum-branch offices.