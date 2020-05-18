Evolution of farmer produce market from zonal to district, to national

Old-timers would recall the imposition of zone-bandi some 55 years ago, under which farm produce was not allowed to move outside its designated zone. In those days the APMC Act of 1963 was introduced to formalise zoning and farmers were compelled to sell their crops only in the market yard of their district. That was the era of restrictions and scarcities. Some states, till recently, have used such provisions. Molasses, potato are commodities that have seen such curbs in recent times, where states have barred these items from moving beyond their borders.

But now, in a complete reversal, the Union Finance Minister announced in her stimulus to the farn sector last Friday that a Central law would be formulated to provide adequate choices to farmers to sell. She also spoke about barrier free Inter-State Trade. In this contect, experts say ‘one-nation-one-market’ for farm produce could take take two-three years to materialise.

Siraj Hussain, former Union Secretary said, “One-nation-one-market will take 2-3 years to take a final shape because farmers and traders are used to dealing in a certain manner and if they have to change that practice, they must become scientific and sell without being physically presence. And that can be time-consuming.”

The relevant infrastructure needed for implementing this new way of working, under which a trader has a national license to buy from a farmer in one state and to sell in another, is huge. None of this is happening as of now, he added.

And there are takers for these arguments.

NEML (NCDEX E-market Ltd) operates an online state level integrated mandi in Karnataka in which all APMCs are interlinked online, permitting farmers and traders to deal there. Farmers’ produce get sold to the one offering the highest price, regardless of the state to which the buyer belongs. This company has now linked Karnataka farmers with national electronic mandi or e-Nam.

Rajesh Sinha, MD & CEO, NEML explained, “All market participants in the country are doing most of the things required for an online mandi. Traders are doing assaying and grading of the produce farmers bring, and there are financiers who pay farmers. Sometimes, traders are the financiers.”

According to Sinaha the roles played by all these participants should be recognised and where needed, their skills upgraded to make it easy for them to deal on a national electronic platform.

Testing laboratories for farm produce, assaying, and collateral management including providing facilities to finance farmers to hold or store commodities have all to happen now in a scientific and formal way with required regulations followed at every level.

A Rs 1 trillion fund for agri infrastructure development is seen as a major push factor that will also help expand the infrastructure needed for a single national market. Actually e-Nam is an obvious platform for farmers but it hardly handles 10-15 per cent of the actual trading that takes places at the APMC level, though some 1,000 APMCs have been linked to it electronically.

Sinha suggests that inter-state trading is allowed on a reciprocal basis, it will eventually become a national arrangement. Then storage facilities could come in. E-nam even today allows to farmers to deposit their crops directly in warehouses that have been recognized as part of the e-Nam network and have declared as deemed mandis by their respective states. The proposed new central law may address this issue differently.

When a farmer has more choices to sell his produce directly to the highest bidder and simultaneously has facility to store his goods in the warehouse and wait for the right price, the chances are that he will get a better price.