Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to replace Piyush Goyal as India G20 Sherpa

-
ALSO READ
G20 has a Russia-Ukraine problem as India takes up presidency next year
PLI scheme to put India on firm footing in global value chain: Amitabh Kant
TCS tweaks leadership, Suresh Muthuswami made chairman, North America
Cabinet approves setting up of G20 Secretariat ahead of India's Presidency
Need for coordinated action among nations to aid post-Covid recovery: FM
-
The Centre on Thursday appointed Amitabh Kant, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog, as India’s Sherpa for the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping, replacing Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.
The appointment comes ahead of India’s G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, culminating in the first-ever G20 summit to be organised by the country in 2023.
G20 is the premier forum for the world’s largest industrialised and emerging economies for international economic cooperation and plays a pivotal role in global economic governance.
ALSO READ | G-20 summit in J&K: Setback for Pakistan government, victory for India
Kant, a career bureaucrat who retired last month from the Aayog, will be the personal representative of the head of the government — Prime Minister Narendra Modi — at the G20 summit.
As Sherpa, Kant will be responsible for pre-summit meetings and negotiations with partner countries on various policy issues.
Goyal, who is also Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, was appointed Sherpa in September last year.
People aware of the matter said that with the G20 Presidency coming to India this year from December, there was a need for a full-time Sherpa to devote time to numerous meetings scheduled to be held in different parts of the country.
Goyal has already been tasked with other pressing duties such as Leader of Rajya Sabha, which was given to him after his appointment as Sherpa.
The Union Cabinet in February this year had approved setting up a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures, which will be responsible for the implementation of policy decisions and arrangements needed for steering India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency.
The Secretariat will be manned by officers and staff from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance, other relevant line departments, and domain knowledge experts, and will remain functional until February 2024.
The Secretariat will be guided by an apex committee headed by the Prime Minister, and comprise the finance minister, home minister, external affairs minister, and G20 Sherpa to provide guidance to India’s G20 Presidency.
Further, a coordination committee will be set up to oversee G20 preparations and report to the apex committee.
The G20 Secretariat will enable long-term capacity building, including knowledge and expertise, for India’s leadership on global issues on multilateral fora.
The government is also redeveloping Pragati Maidan to build a state-of-the-art convention and exhibition centre that will serve as venue for the G20 Summit next year.
G20 countries represent more than 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product, 75 per cent of international trade, and 60 per cent of the world population.
India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India is part of the G20 troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021, until November 30, 2024.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU