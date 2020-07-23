Expert committee invites public comments on Non-Personal Data framework

The expert committee on Non-Personal Data (NPD) framework has invited public comments on its draft report, even as it envisages data as a market to be a huge economic growth driver for the country.

The panel headed by Kris Gopalakrishnan, former co-chairman of Infosys, also shared insights of the regulatory aspects of NPD, harnessing the economic value of data and various legal aspects related to the digital regulatory framework to promote the use of NPD to benefit Indian people and society. "We are at a stage where we can create a new category of business on top of data and an economy driven by it. We have an opportunity now to create a new growth engine. India will be the first country to put in place a simple, comprehensive framework for the data economy. " Gopalakrishnan said.

Gopalakrishnan cited a Nasscom-McKinsey that data market will become a $500 billion industry in India over the next five years.

The report, released last week, has made a case for regulating NPD, defining it under three main categories- public non-personal data, community non-personal data and private non-personal data. It has further outlined the need for defining a new category or taxonomy of business called data business.

However, industry experts said there were a lot of policy gaps that need attention such as proposed restrictions on international data transfers and requirements of local data storage. "Cross-border data transfers have become essential to secure the benefits of a vibrant global digital economy,” said Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, country manager (India) of software advocacy group BSA, recommending the framework to promote cross-border data flows and increase data-sharing opportunities.

The expert committee also requested to participate in the ongoing consultation on the draft report, where the last date of providing inputs is fixed as August 13.