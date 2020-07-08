Experts bat for central govt buying stake in GIFT City to boost credibility

With the new regulator’s appointment having omnibus powers for India’s first International Finance Service Centre at Gandhinagar based Gift city, a whole set of opportunities are opening up. Now experts are also proposing that the Central Government buys a stake in the

After the government bought out IL&FS's entire 50 per cent stake, there is a possibility that it will part with some of its holding. The government now holds 100 per cent stake in The first thing that has happened following this move is the development rights allotted to IL&FS at stand cancelled and will be re-allocated in future.

Aditya Sesh, MD, Basiz Fund Services, says, “It would be good for GoI to hold an indirect stake in GIFT City. It takes the credibility level even higher. GoI can use GIFT City to promote AIF investments in India or use AIF to invest worldwide. It can also use the IFSC vehicle to act as a pure servicing centre for AIF globally. It makes good commercial and strategic sense for NIIF Alternative fund (India's own Sovereign Wealth Fund-SWF), called The Strategic Fund to take a stake in GIFT city. This will vastly enhance GIFT IFSC's ability to leverage at fine rates, if at all required in the future, because of the SWF investment and GoI Sovereign rating.”

There is another benefit. The Central Government stake will help it nudge further reforms. Globally all major International Financial centres are developed and anchored by the governments of their countries. These countries include Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai.

Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, Finsec Law Advisors, says, “If the Central Government takes a financial stake in the International Financial Service Centre at GIFT City, it can provide a truly international centre that will help it to negotiate at a government-to-government level for attracting more foreign business.”

Hong Kong has been experiencing unrest for the past year or so. China is tightening its noose over the territory and is bringing everything under its control.

Many Europeans who've settled there ever since Hong Kong was under British rule are not comfortable with China, and many foreign investors are considering moving out. This is a big opportunity for India, and the Central Government is already working on ways to attract them.

Parekh adds, “It's an opportune time for India to attract business at the IFSC at Gift City from those exiting Hong Kong, when Hong Kong has been facing business stability issues for a year and especially now with China tightening its noose around the territory with its new security law. But for this, a clean, well-regulated environment along with attractive tax structure is needed. IFSC can capture both inbound and outbound investments to and from India.”

Experts also moot some more incentives without which attracting funds to operate from GIFT would not take off in the desired manner.

Sesh says, “Many investors and funds that invested via Hong Kong are looking to diversify to other centres for their own funds. We regularly interact with them on our networks. GIFT IFSC is an alternative that can service not just India-oriented investments, but also serve as a hub for servicing global investors and global investments much like Hong Kong, Singapore, Mauritius and other dominions.”

The GIFT City IFSC development commissioner this week approved 28 proposals for doing business. These proposals claim to have the potential of creating 2,000 jobs in the next 2-3 years.

BSE’s Índia INX is successfully operating at GIFT and has launched all financial market products. Is has achieved a market share of 85 per cent, leaving other exchange behind. On the opportunity to attract Hong Kong investors at Gift City IFSC, the exchange’s MD and CEO, V Balasubramaniam said, “This is clearly an inflection point for policymakers to attract funds, industry and trading business and create a vibrant financial services ecosystem.”

He said there should be “good regulatory and taxation system which provides certainty, cost advantages and ease of business”.

A banker operating in Gift city said that in Hong Kong, direct dollar clearing or clearing in other major foreign currencies such as pound and euro is permitted. India should allow a similar mechanism in GIFT IFSC as it can make a huge difference. A PAN number is required for fund houses coming to GIFT City. However, that should be at scheme level and not at the fund or platform level. This will help reduce tax burden which matters when investor is in more than one scheme of the same fund.