Explained: What is the origin of idea of Universal Basic Income in India?

The northeastern state of Sikkim could become the first Indian state to implement a Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme to cover all its residents. State Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is seeking re-election in the coming Assembly polls, has proposed a UBI for all its residents by 2022 if voted back to power.

Ishan Bakshi and Archis Mohan explain the genesis of the idea and whether the Sikkim plan can be implemented nation-wide. What is the origin of the idea of UBI in India? One of the earliest proponents of shifting to a UBI architecture in India was economist Pranab ...